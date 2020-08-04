“Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian was raped and murdered”,claims BJP leader

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday alleged that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian did not commit suicide but she was raped and murdered.

Speaking at a press conference, Rane alleged that Disha’s autopsy report reveals she had injury marks on her private parts.

The BJP leader alleged that the Maharashtra government was trying to save culprits in the Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput death cases. “There is some sort of corruption in which the state government is involved in,” he alleged.

According to Rane, there is pressure on Disha’s family which is why they are not demanding an inquiry into her death.

During the press conference, the BJP leader talked about a party on June 13 night at actor Dino Morea’s place after which those attending the party had gone to Sushant’s home. Rane also spoke about the presence of a politician at the party.