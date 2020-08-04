‘This is against both the Supreme Court verdict and the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India’: CPM opposes government’s involvement on Ram Temple

The CPM has came forward criticizing the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple. The CPM has accused that the involvement of UP state and central government in the event is against both the Supreme Court verdict and the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India.

“The Supreme Court had given its verdict and paved the way for the construction of the temple. However, this construction was directed to be undertaken by a Trust. The take over of the bhumi pujan ceremony at Ayodhya by the U.P. administration along with the Central government involvement at the highest level of the Prime Minister goes against both the Supreme Court verdict and the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India,” the statement released by CPM Polit Bureau said.

“Far from punishing those guilty, the involvement of the Central/State governments must not provide retrospective legitimisation for this destruction”, it added.