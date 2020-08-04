Tripura MLAs visit to Covid center sparks controversy,Law suite filed

Former Tripura health minister and BJP MLA Sudeep Roy Burman sparked a controversy in his recent visit to a Covid care center wearing a PPE suit.The Agartala court observed a clear breach of pandemic regulations and filed a case against the MP.

Sudeep Roy visited the Covid care facility with out any intination and his entire visit was filmed and shared in social media by an inmate currently in treatment.

West Tripura District Magistrate ordered Burman to enter a 14 day quarantine and to face lagalities for breaching Covid protocols.Sudeep Roy Burman had how ever refused to go to quarantine and claimed it as a foul-play against him.He blamed the legal action as a foul-play as the court memorandum was widely circulated before it even reached his hands.

The Covid care center has strict regulation to visitors and only one registered attendant for a patient is allowed to the center.The MLAs visited all patients in the facility and distributed sweets for them.Burman had to resign from the BJP led government after senior leaders took his constant criticism as bruising the parties image.