UAE airline announces services to two more cities

The low budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced services to more destinations. The airline will operate service to Kabul in Afghanistan and Dhaka in Bangladesh from Abu Dhabi. The services will begin from August 7, 2020.

Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kabul by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to a low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020 with flights to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.