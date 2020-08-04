‘Whether Modi is more important than the beliefs of Hinduism”: Veteran Congress leader asks to postpone the Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has accused that the

Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodha is on an inauspicious date.

He asked to change the date of the event. The Congress leader said that BJP leaders including home minister Amit Shah got coronavirus infected because of this.

? ????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ????? ????????? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ??????? ?? ??????? ?????? ?????????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ??? ???? ?? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ??????? ?????? ???????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ??????? ????????? ?? ???? ???!! ???? ??? ???????? ??? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

In a series of tweets the Congress leader has raised his demand. “For the convenience of Modiji, this inauspicious muhurat was fixed. This means that Modji is above the Hindu beliefs of thousands of years. Is this Hindutava?” he said.

“I again request Modiji to postpone the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5. After a struggle of hundreds of years, the occasion for the construction of the temple has come. Don’t allow your arrogance to create obstruction in the way,” Singh tweeted.

“Modiji, how many more people you want to send to hospital by laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple. Yogiji, advise Modi. In your presence, the tenets of Sanatan Dharma are being broken. What is compelling you to allow all this to happen?. In such a situation, shouldn’t the UP CM and PM be in home quarantine? Are the quarantine rules only for the public?” he added.