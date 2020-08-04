‘Will never implement 3-language policy under the NEP’: Confirms Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami has said that the state government will not implement the ‘ Three-Language Formula’ put under the ‘ New Education Policy (NEP)’.

The Tamil Ndadu CM has said that a two-language policy of teaching students both, Tamil and English languages has been followed in the state. And this has been practised by the state for decades and there will be no changes in it.

He urged the union government and Prime Minister to know the the ‘unanimous’ demand of the people to Tamil Nadu to reconsider the formula and allow the State to make a decision as per their own policy.