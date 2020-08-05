‘Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity’: Chief Minister on Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has appelaed all to preserve country’s legacy of unity in diversity.The West Bengal Cm said this just ahead of the Bhumi Pujan of Ayodhya Ram temple.

“Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.

Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!” Banerjee tweeted .