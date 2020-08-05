DH Latest NewsUttar PradeshLatest News

Another minister in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for COVID-19

Aug 5, 2020, 11:41 am IST

Another minister in Uttar Pradesh has tested Covid-19 positive. Brajesh Pathak, the cabinet minister for Law  in the Yogi Adityanath government had on Wednesday s tested positive for COVID-19. This was announced by  Pathak.He urged all those  who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

“After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on the advice of doctors. I tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested,”  Pathak  tweeted.

Till Tuesday, 1 lakh coronavirus cases were reported in the state. The death toll reached at 1818. There are 41,222 active coronavirus cases in the state and 57,271 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals,  The state’s infection tally stands at 1,00,310.

