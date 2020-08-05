Another minister in Uttar Pradesh tests positive for COVID-19

Another minister in Uttar Pradesh has tested Covid-19 positive. Brajesh Pathak, the cabinet minister for Law in the Yogi Adityanath government had on Wednesday s tested positive for COVID-19. This was announced by Pathak.He urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as per norms.

“After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on the advice of doctors. I tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested,” Pathak tweeted.

?????? ?? ????????? ????? ???? ?? ???????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ?????-19?? ???? ??? ???? ??????? positive??? ?????????? ????? ???? ?????? ??? ??? ???? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ????????? ?????-19?? ????????? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ?????????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ???? ???? — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) August 5, 2020

Till Tuesday, 1 lakh coronavirus cases were reported in the state. The death toll reached at 1818. There are 41,222 active coronavirus cases in the state and 57,271 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, The state’s infection tally stands at 1,00,310.