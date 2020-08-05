Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : Digital billboard of Lord Ram and Ram Mandir goes live on Time Square ; Watch Video

New York : A billboard with an image of Lord Ram along with the Ram Mandir has gone live on New York’s iconic Times Square as part of the Bhoomi Pujan celebrations which have been planned by the Hindu-American diaspora in the city.

In the video one can see a huge digital billboard displaying images of the Bhavya Ram Mandir, Lord Ram and the Indian Tricolour as people can be heard chanting Jai Shri Ram in the background.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Images of the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Hindi and English, Lord Ram’s portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple’s design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by PM Modi will be displayed across several billboards at Times Square.

The billboards are among the most striking and popular features of the Times Square, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.