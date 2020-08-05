Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : DMK leader suspended for praising PM Modi

Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday suspended its MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the party and relieved him of party posts a day after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met BJP president J P Nadda.

The Dravidian party also sent the legislator a show-cause notice asking him why he should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party.

DMK chief M K Stalin, in a party release, said: “DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member Ku Ka Selvam is relieved from the posts effective today.”

The party president said Selvam was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute and his explanation has been sought.

During his visit to Delhi On Tuesday, Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights constituency here, praised Modi for good governance and extended his best wishes to him for efforts to construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya.