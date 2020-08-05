Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : “PM Modi laid foundation stone of Hindu Rashtra”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a Hindu Rashtra by placing the first brick for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, said AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad MP termed August 5 as the day of Hindutva’s victory and secularism’s defeat.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, he slammed Modi for participating in the “Bhoomi Pujan” of the temple at the site where the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Stating that India as a secular country has no religion, Owaisi said Modi violated the oath he took as the Prime Minister and also violated the basic structure of the Constitution which is secular.

“Today is the day of victory of Hindutva and majoritarianism and defeat of democracy and secularism,” he said.

Owaisi took strong exception to Modi calling the temple a symbol of India. “A temple or a mosque can’t be a symbol of India. No place of worship can be a symbol of this country,” he said.

“The Prime Minister in his speech said he is emotional. Owaisi is also emotional because I believe in co-existence and equality of citizenship and the foundation stone of a temple was laid on the place where the mosque stood for 450 years and it was demolished by your party and your ideological organizations like the RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal and the so-called secular parties. I am also emotional because there are graves of Muslims around the site,” he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president slammed Modi for equating August 5 with August 15 and said he insulted the freedom fighters of the country. “How can a temple movement be equated with the country’s freedom,” he asked.