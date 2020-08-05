Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Ram Temple Today ; Watch Live

Uttar Pradesh : Devotees of Shri Ram are looking forward to the foundation stone laying ceremony, Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Lalla Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya which is to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone at 12:30 pm. Religious rituals are under way in Ayodhya, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony. Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday’s “bhoomi pujan” ceremony to come to Ayodhya. Meanwhile, ‘Ramarchan Puja’, which is a prayer to invite all major gods and goddesses, begins at Ram Janambhoomi site, ahead foundation laying ceremony. Know where and how to watch Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan on Wednesday.

The grand ceremony of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan shall be telecast LIVE on National broadcaster Doordarshan.

People can watch the live streaming of complete ceremony from 6:00 am on August 5 at DD News Live, DD India Live and DD National.

DD Channels will telecast live main events of the Bhoomi Poojan covering various locations – Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir.

People can watch the live streaming of events online on the Twitter handles of DD News Line, DD National and other DD Channels.

The puja will be performed in four phases

In the first phase Gods other than Shri Ram shall be worshipped and the in the second phase, the holy city of Ayodhya will be prayed along with Shri Ram’s army generals Nal, Neel and Sugreev.

In the third phase of Ramarchan pooja, King Dashrath, the father of Shri Ram, with his wives Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra will be worshipped. This puja will be followed by a puja of Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan and their wives Urmila, Mandavi and Shrutakirti respectively. During this phase, Lord Hanuman shall also be worshipped. And in the last and concluding phase, Shri Ram’s puja will be performed.