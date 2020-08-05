Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : “This is defeat of secularism and success of Hindutva”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ in Ayodhya. He also said that foundation of a temple at a spot where a mosque stood once marks the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva in the country.

While speaking to media, the Hyderabad MP stressed that India is a secular country and the PM has violated the oath of his office and the basic structure of Constitution by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

“I earlier said Prime Minister should not attend the bhoomi pujan because the Government doesn’t have any religion. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva,” he added.