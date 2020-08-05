Coronavirus : Popular Tamil actor tests positive for COVID19

Dindigul : Actor Karunas who is currently residing at his hometown in Dindigul has tested positive for Covid 19. He has undergone for Covid 19 after one of his guards at his home tested positive for Coronavirus. It must be noted that Karnuas is an MLA from Thiruvadanai constituency. Karunas decided to stay at home quarantine after testing positive.

Covid cases in celebrities are increasing day by day as yesterday Singer Smita, Director Teja and Director SS Rajamouli tested positive. Today Singer SPB also tested positive for covid 19 and admitted in a private hospital.