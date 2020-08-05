Coronavirus : “Recovery rate increases in India”,says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 67.19 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

The recoveries have surged to 12,82,215 and are more than twice the active cases of the coronavirus infection, it said.

Due to the record highest daily recoveries, the active cases have reduced to 5,86,244 and comprise 30.72 per cent of the total COVID-19 caseload.

“With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in the recovered cases in the last 14 days, indicating that the COVID-19 response and management driven by the Centre’s ‘test, track, treat’, strategy is yielding the desired results,” the ministry said in the statement.

Coordinated implementation of the strategy by the Union and state and Union Territories governments has also ensured that the COVID-19 case fatality rate has been low when compared to the global scenario.

“It has been progressively falling and stands at 2.09 per cent as on date,” the ministry said.

The aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by collective efforts of the public and private sectors has ensured the increasing recovery rate, which has improved from 63 to 67 per cent in the last 14 days, it said.

With such consistent increase, recoveries now exceed the active cases of COVID-19 by nearly 7 lakh.

India has continued testing more than 6 lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the ministry said.