295 recoveries were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours along with 254 new cases of coronavirus infection.2 more people had also died in UAE due to the deadly pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has announced this.

Thus the total coronavirus cases in UAE has reached at 61,352. The recoveries has reached at 55,090. The death toll stood at 351. The Covid-19 mortality rate in UAE is 0.6%. This is considerably lower than the global average of 3.7%.