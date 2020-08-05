Construction at DY Patil cricket stadium collapses due to heavy rain : Watch Video

Mumbai : Heavy downpour, accompanied by strong winds hit Mumbai and neighbouring areas today, disrupting suburban train and bus services and throwing normal life out of gear.

As per an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, srong winds could reach up to 70 to 80 km per hour speed and occasionally gust to 100 km per hour in the next three to four hours.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

There are reports of waterlogging in various areas of the city and suburbs. Navi Mumbai, the twin city, has had to face the wrath of Monsoon rains as well. Rains accompanied by strong winds caused part of the iconic DY Patil Cricket stadium on Wednesday.