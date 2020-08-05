Huge fire breaks out at Ajman market ; Watch Video

Dubai :A massive fire broke out in a fruits and vegetables market in Ajman on Wednesday evening.The fire broke out in the emirate’s new industrial area.

Several fire engines were seen rushing to the spot to put out the blaze.The Ajman civil defence has urged motorists to take alternative routes.

“Ajman firefighters have cordoned off the site and used water and foam in extinguishing the blazes which have broken out in many shops therein,” sources told Khaleej Times.

“Four civil defence centres are involved in fighting the big inferno,” they said.