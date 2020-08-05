Narendra Modi arrives in Ayodhya after a gap of 28 years and returns with three brilliant records

Lucknow: Today marks the end of years of controversy and court proceedings:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the third largest temple in the world.

The construction of the temple started with the laying of 40 kg of silver stone. The incident has been widely reported in the national and international media. When the Prime Minister returned after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the temple, he left Ayodhya with three records that can be written in the golden letters of history.

Narendra Modi is visiting Ayodhya after a gap of 28 years. He arrived in the city in 1992 on a trip as part of a struggle. The then BJP president Dr. Modi was the convener of the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ led by Murli Manohar Joshi. The trip was organized to demand the repeal of Article 370. But the records set by Narendra Modi with today’s function are as follows.

1. Modi is the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi. This is a place that has been in dispute for years. The dispute was settled out of court.

2. Prior to laying the foundation stone today, Narendra Modi visited Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya and sought his blessings. Today marks the first time a Prime Minister has visited Hanuman Garhi to seek Hanuman’s blessings. Ayodhya witnessed this too

3. Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister to attend the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ function of the temple, a symbol of preserving the cultural heritage of the country. It is noteworthy that he attended the event despite the political opposition raised by the opposition parties in the country.

On August 5 last year, the Indian Parliament amended Article 370. The Prime Minister arrived in Ayodhya on the first anniversary of this.