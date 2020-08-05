Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Sushant’s flatmate makes some shocking revelations

Mumbai :In a shocking revelation, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate states that the actor had called him to work in his team with a proper salary.

Siddharth Pithani also adds that he was away and that the late actor offered him a job in his team. But, later on when Siddharth Pithani spoke to the late actor, he said that he might not act any more, and that he will not get any work in the Hindi film industry. Siddharth Pithani also goes on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput for some reason felt that he will not have any money left with him to pay the former.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani also reveals that the late actor was actually worried about what is going to happen in the future. Siddharth Pithani in his interview with Times Now, made some shocking revelations about the late actor.

Siddharth Pithani also reveals that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput hired a professional like him in his team and treated the former like a brother.