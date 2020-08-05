“Will believe in coronavirus if Amit Shah dies”: Anti-CAA activist Aiman Rizwi asks Muslims to pray for Amit Sha’s death

A prominent leader of anti-CAA protests has asked all Muslims in the country to pray for the death of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested Covid-19 positive. Rizvi claims that coronavirus is a myth and was propagated to conceal failures of Modi government. Aiman Rizwi, the Islamic activist who was the leader of Anti-CAA protests has made this demand in a video message.

“Aap dua karein ki vakai agar usko corona hua hai to jo ki nahin hai, lekin agar hua hai to aap sab dua karein ki Khuda kare ki yeh marr jaaye, (You should pray that if he has got corona, which he does not have, but if he does have, then pray that he dies)” she could be heard saying.

“We will believe in coronavirus if he dies. Because none of the BJP people or BJP-friendly media people have not died of coronavirus. But if a Muslim or a Dalit gets even a normal illness then they are dying,” she said.

“Sambit Patra, Zee News people, Jyotiraditya Scindia and even the ‘paaltu, chatukar‘ Delhi CM Kejriwal also went on a honeymoon in the guise of coronavirus. So now they were wondering who should we say is infected. If they would have said Modi is infected, then how will he go for the Shilanyas of Ram Mandir? Hence as per strategy, they made Amit Shah get coronavirus,” she says.

“In few days he will return after his honeymoon as coronavirus does not exist. Not only in India but anywhere in the world,” she added.