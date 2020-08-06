All India Imam Association chief booked for inciting Muslims to demolish Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

New Delhi : A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi made a provocative statement. He asserted that Babri Masjid was not built after demolishing a temple but the temple will now be demolished to rebuild it.

Speaking to news agency , the Muslim leader said, “Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can’t be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn’t built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque.”

Sajid Rashidi’s statement did not go down well with the Twitter users. Supreme Court advocate Prashant Umrao tagged Uttar Pradesh Police in a tweet and wrote, “This maulana Sajid Rashidi is threatening to demolish Ram Mandir. He is creating rift between communities and He is threat for Law and Order. Kindly take action against him.”

BJP leader Suresh Nakhua said, “This after unanimous verdict by Hon’ SC. Someone rightly said “Secularism is a myth”.