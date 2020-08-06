American Scholar wants Indian commies to “make a Pilgrimage to Ayodhya”

Noted US Hindutva activist David Frawley, in a statement, slammed the Indian communist party for its pseudo-liberal stand and urged them to make a pilgrimage to the holy land of Ayodhya.Dr David Frawley, on Wednesday, said that the beginning of the construction of Ram Temple is the realization of a billion dreams and added that Ram temple will awaken India to its true destiny.

He reminded the Hindus that Ayodhya is only one among the seven holy Indian cities and the Hindus have still not taken a stand politically for the reclamation of their temples. “Somehow, the far Left in India are anti-nationals and also anti-Indian heritage. They are more at home with the Marxist idea that is of the west than they are with the Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagawad Gita and Ramayana,” Frawley said. Therefore, he said, “It is time for them to re-educate themselves in their own tradition with humility and with respect and honoring this wonderful culture and the country’s civilization (India) in which they were born and take their true role to raise humanity”.

Frawley said the Leftists in India have denigrated Shri Ram. “In fact, they should all do a pilgrimage to Ayodhya….they should do Sadhana. They should study carefully the Tulsidas or the Valmiki Ramayana and get to know India’s great civilization and the spiritual heritage.” “The building of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple is a defeat for Nehruvians, Marxists, Maoists, China supporters, and the media and academia that tried to deny history and archaeology and denigrate bhakti, finding Sri Ram to be a threat to their arrogant pursuit of power”.He posted a scrapping tweet on the day of Bhumi Pujan.

David Frawley was awarded Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2015 for his outstanding efforts to support Hindutva. He is still known by his old anglicized name though he has changed it to Vamadeva Shastri which is sparely used in discourses.