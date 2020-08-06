CBI registers FIR against 6 in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against 6, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The move follows a Central notification on Wednesday handing over the case to the agency on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

The agency also said that it was in touch with Bihar police, which had first registered the FIR of abetment to suicide against Sushant’s former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty on his father’s complaint.

CBI officials said on Thursday that the FIR will soon be uploaded on the agency’s website. Officials added that CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently investigating the AgustaWestland scam and bank fraud case against Vijay Mallya, will probe the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The Sushant Singh death case is loaded heavily with local and sectarian sentiments. Allegations are still rumbling on the hardships faced by non-Mumbaikars to climb the carrier ladder. On the Bollywood industry, the allegations are multi-faceted blaming nepotism together with regional and local preferences with-in the industry. However, the case was handed over to the CBI after Sushant’s father and Bihar police alleged a cover-up by Mumbai police to save ‘influential’ people. They have accused the Mumbai police of destroying evidence and deliberately ignoring leads in the case in an attempt to derail it.

The Mumbai police and Maharashtra government have vehemently denied the allegations.

Mumbai police have been probing the circumstances of Sushant’s death since his body was found at his Bandra flat on June 14 but has not registered an FIR in the case. The case is following a rough course -including factual reports of his depression treatment, Black magic, and the links to his manager Disha a few weeks ago before his death.