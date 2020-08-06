Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 1,389 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom to 282,824, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also announced 36 more deaths from complications caused by the deadly virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,020.

In addition, 1,626 more patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom to 245,314. The recovery rate has risen to 86.74 per cent. The ministry conducted 52,099 PCR tests over the past 24 hours.

Riyadh recorded the highest daily reported cases with 109, followed by Mecca with 106, and Khamis Mushait. The remaining cases were detected in various other cities and governorates of the Kingdom.

There are 34,490 active cases, including 1,991 critical patients under intensive care.