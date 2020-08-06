Coronavirus live updates: Covid-19 cases in Karnataka now over 1.5 lakh

Karnataka is experiencing a sharp spike in new cases that places the state as the third most affected region in the country with nearly 74,000 active cases.

The total number covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed 1.5 lakhs as 5619 persons tested positive on Wednesday.Karnataka is experiencing a sharp spike in new cases that places the state as the third most affected region in the country with nearly 74,000 active cases.The death toll went up to 2804 as 100 more died in 24 hours until 5 pm on Wednesday.

However, the rate of recovery has kept the number of active cases down and total recoveries at 74,619 now exceed active cases.



Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yeddyurappa has also tested positive along with at least two of his cabinet members. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment in Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Bengaluru.

According to the health department, the state has reported 1,51,449 positive cases till date and 73,958 of them are active. The state reported 5,619 new cases and 5,407 discharges in the past 24 hours. Among the new cases, 1,848 positive cases were reported from Bengaluru, taking the city’s total tally to 64,881. While 49.3% of the patients in the state have recovered, 48.8% are still active. Karnataka reported 100 more deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,804. Bengaluru reported 29 deaths, Mysuru 11 and Dakshina Kannada 10 deaths.