Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 confirmed cases cross 2 million mark in India

New Delhi: India on Thursday evening crossed 2-million-mark in covid-19 cases. At present, the countrywide figure stands at 20,06,760.

However, India is still in third position in terms of coronavirus cases just behind Brazil, which has more than 28 lakh cases and the US has close to 50 lakh cases. Notably, Brazil on July 17 Brazil crossed 2 million coronavirus cases with 76,000 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the spread of coronavirus has been contained in the country.

“The strategy has been successful in that 50 per cent of the cases are from three states and 32 per cent of the rest are from seven states. The spread of the virus thus has been contained,” the minister said.

The health Ministry in its update in the morning said that the country saw a single-day increase of 56,282 cases taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to 19,64,536 on Thursday, while the recoveries have surged to 13,28,336 and comprise 67.62 per cent of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested up to August 5 with 6,64,949 samples being tested on Wednesday.