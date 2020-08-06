Death anniversary of Sushma Swaraj, Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on his death anniversary. He wrote in the tweet- ‘Today is the death anniversary of sister Sushma Swaraj. A year has passed since he left us, but it seems like yesterday. It seems that she will suddenly come in front of me and will scold me with affection for not doing so much work. My health would get worse, as she often used to say, scolding me.

The CM remembered Sushmaji as a high-spirited lady who takes on and accepted any challenges.All her dealings had the sharpness of an able administrator while maintaining a motherly affection to all.

Shivraj Singh said in a different tweet,” Didi did the humanitarian work of sending foreign nationals along with Indians trapped in Yemen to their homes while being Foreign Minister. If someone asked for help on Twitter too, Didi did not let them down. The Outstanding Parliamentarian Award is an honor for her unique work.”