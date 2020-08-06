Kerala woman who drives an ambulance at Covid times, becomes a source of inspiration for many

The corona epidemic has devastated people’s lives. Many people lost their jobs and were forced to live a miserable life due to the lockdown imposed for curbing the spread of the virus. Those who came to urban areas for survival headed back to their countrysides.

It is in this scenario the perseverance of a woman in Kerala becomes an inspiration for many. Deepa Joseph from Kozhikode, Kerala used to work as a bus driver in a college before Covid times. However, educational institutions across the country were shut down as part of a crackdown on the virus. Deepa lost her job and was left without any hope for a period. She later bounced back from her financial and emotional lows and applied for the post of an Ambulance driver which she got.

“I lost my job after the closure of the college. There were financial difficulties. Due to the pandemic, there are not many jobs in Kerala at present. In my home,, my husband, two children, and my mother are staying. Something must be done to nurture them all. With that in mind, I became an ambulance driver. My son is studying 10th class. My daughter is studying 8th class. They give me full support.” Deepa said explaining her now situation.