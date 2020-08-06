Laborer becomes millionaire Overnight, Discovers precious diamonds from a mine

A Madhya Pradesh laborer who struggled to meet the ends, in a twist of fate became a millionaire overnight. While filling his sack of coal, the worker identified only by his first name -Subal, locked his eye on three sparkling dots within the black sack.

To his wonder, he found three diamonds with a net weight of 7.5 carats. Panna district’s diamond officer R K Pandey says the precious stones could value anywhere between Rs 30 lakh to 35 lakh. Subal handed over the diamonds to the district diamond office and after the auction, he will be handed over the price money after deducting 12 percent tax.

The mines in Panna in the Bundelkhand rural region of Madhya Pradesh are famous for its diamonds. Earlier another man found a 10.69-carat diamond from the same region.