Mamata Banerjee plays smart on the day of Bhumi Pujan, Steers clear from Opposition aggression

BJP workers and police clashed at several places in Bengal on Wednesday as the saffron party used the Bhumi Pujan event at Ayodhya to maximize their gains in W.Bengal by allegedly provoking the ruling dispensation over violation of the complete lockdown. The BJP didn’t have any official program on Wednesday to mark the temple ceremony, but its cadres didn’t miss the opportunity to pursue the objective of polarisation, the most deadly ammunition in its armory.

The Police reportedly handled the fragile situation delicately and the provocation attempt missed the shot.

The likes of BJP state president Ghosh and national-secretary Rahul Sinha organized “Ram puja” at their residences. Most BJP leaders blew conches when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the temple’s foundation stone in Ayodhya. They also lit lamps at their homes in the evening.

“This government can’t respect the sentiments of Hindus is evident from the fact that even those who organized puja, abiding by lockdown norms, were stopped,” alleged Ghosh. In West Midnapore’s Kharagpur, suspected BJP workers got involved in clashes with police after the administration tried to stop a ceremony that had over 100 people at the Hanuman temple of Talbagicha.