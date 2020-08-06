Man arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

New Delhi :One person has been arrested in connection with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl , police said on Thursday.The accused was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and he has previous criminal records, they said.

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and also hit on her face and head with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, police said.

The girl, who has injury marks on her body, is currently admitted in a city hospital where her condition stated to be serious, they said.

Police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday evening. The neighbours saw the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police and her parents.

The girl was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After preliminary treatment, she was shifted to AIIMS for further treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the parents of the girl were at their workplace and the victim was alone in the house when the incident took place, police said.