ONGC Well fire in Assam: Oil India Ltd ditches expert report of Green tribunal

The expert report of the National Green Tribunal on the huge fire on the ONGC natural gas well got ditched by Oil India Ltd saying it lacked originality. Oil India refused to accept the report prepared by a committee of experts on the fire incident in Assam’s Baghjan oil well saying it is based only on desk research and review of secondary data.The Committee of Experts has not made a site-visit till the filing of the Preliminary Report, it said.

“The observations and findings of the Committee are based on unverifiable data, with respect, may not be taken into consideration for passing any order,” the state-owned firm told the NGT.

“The said Committee’s Report is primarily based on information provided by various organizations, local people and published reports and not based on own scientific or laboratory data. Such unverified data, with respect, should not form the basis of any conclusion on the environmental impact in the area,” the PSU said.

“It is stated and submitted that the observations and findings of the Committee of Experts are based on Desk Research and review of secondary data made available through Reports and documents received from various stakeholders,” Oil India said.