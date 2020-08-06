SHOCKING REVELATION: 3 Pages From Sushant Singh Rajput’s Diary Missing; The Same Diary Was Found Next To His Body On June 14- Reports

With many developments coming in regarding the actor’s death, the latest one is being reported by Times Now. The channel has got their hands on Sushant’s diary which was one of the most crucial pieces of evidence of the case. They state that 3 pages from this diary have been torn out and are missing since his death. This diary also happens to be the one that was found next to Sushant’s body when he was found by Mumbai police on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. Preliminary reports from Mumbai Police stated that the actor died by suicide. But almost 40 days after his death, his father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR with Patna Police naming Rhea Chakraborty, her father, mother, brother, her friend Samuel Miranda and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi in it. Rhea has been charged with wrongful confinement and abetment of suicide. Post-Supreme court hearing on August 5 the case has now been officially transferred to the CBI.

It is being contemplated that the torn and missing pages from the diary hold crucial clues to his death and where Sushant might have written certain details right before his sudden demise. Sushant’s family lawyer Mr Vikas Singh has reacted to this latest development and shared that his family was disappointed with the way Mumbai Police was handling the case.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 other by the CBI. Sushant’s home staff have also been named in the FIR. CBI’s special investigation team will lead the case