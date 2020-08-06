Suicide in TV industry: Model and TV actor commits suicide

Mumbai ( Malad): A well-acquainted face of Indian television Sameer Sharma was found dead at his apartment. Sameer Sharma 44 , played important roles in Mega Indian serials ‘Saas bhi kabhi Bahu thi’ and ‘Kahani ghar ghar ki’ and was also busy in the modelling industry. He was found hanging on the kitchen ceiling fan of his rented apartment in Malad suburb,Mumbai.

Sameer debuted in the mini screen with the serial ‘Dil kya Chahta hai’ in 2005. He also played a role in the Bollywood movie ‘Hasi to phasi’ released in 2014.

Police on preliminary inspection said that the body was at least 2 days old, as it had started decomposing. The exact cause of death is not known as no suicide notes were recovered from the scene. His body was first spotted by a night duty security personal of the building at Wednesday night after which police broke open into the apartment.

Sameer Sharma was born in Delhi and he moved to Mumbai for carrier prospects.He had also worked in an ad agency in Bangalore and later set out to Mumbai for tring his luck in Acting.He is married to Achala Sharma and as per a source they are no more living together.