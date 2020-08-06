Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : CBI registers First Information Report

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The CBI has said that they are also in touch with the Bihar Police which had sent a team to Mumbai for the investigation after Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna. He named actress Rhea Chakraborty and others in the ‘abetment of suicide’ case.

“After getting the notification from the government, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded soon,” news agency PTI quoted an official saying.

Patna Police had registered an FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide among others on the complaint. The Central probe agency has contacted the Bihar police as they needed some more information before registering an FIR, as per the sources.