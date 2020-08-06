Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-Manager Disha Salian’s Autopsy report states “Unnatural injuries”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report has revealed that she suffered injuries to her head and had multiple ‘unnatural’ injuries.

The new angle to the case also highlighted a lapse in part of Mumbai police that her autopsy was conducted 2 days after her death. The post mortem report under the section of ‘Provisional cause of death’ clearly states “Head injury, multiple injuries (unnatural)”.

Disha died around 2 am on June 9 when she fell from the 14th floor of a high rise building. Earlier Bihar SP expressed his view in front of the media that he has a gut feeling the deaths of Sushant and Disha are related somehow.

It is noteworthy that the report has no mention to substantiate the claims of BJP MP Narayan Rane, who alleged Disha was raped several times and tortured before death. In cases of unnatural death cases in women, vaginal swabs are taken for examination. For this case too vaginal swabs were taken for examination and were sent for chemical analysis.