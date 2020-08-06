Telangana government allots 400 Cr for the new Secretariat building

The Telangana government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 400 crore for the construction of a new secretariat. To this end, the R&B department will issue administrative clearances. Also in one or two days, the authorities will issue a notification for tenders.

Telangana CM KCR directed officials to ensure that all facilities are available in the new Secretariat building to keep up with modern work environments. It was clarified that the Chambers of Ministers, Chief Secretary to Government, Secretaries, and Advisers should be equipped with all facilities. It was suggested that there should be a dining hall for meals, a meeting hall for conferences, and a lounge for visitors. There will be parking facilities for vehicles on each floor.

According to sources Telangana officials had met with Chennai Architects Oscar and Ponni. It is learned that the state cabinet on Wednesday gave the green signal for the construction of a new building complex for the Secretariat.