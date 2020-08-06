Vijay Mallya extradition: Sensational twist as SC finds important files missing

A new twist has come to light in the case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. It became a news sensation when the SC found out some important files in connection with the case were missing from the Supreme Court. This happens at a time when the Center is desperately trying to extradite Mallya, who is facing charges in a money laundering case.

The case came to light during the Supreme Court hearing on a review petition filed by Mallya against the July 14, 2017 verdict. Following this, Justices Lalit and Ashok Bhushan adjourned the case till August 20.

The apex court was hearing the review plea filed by Mallya against a Jul 14, 2017 judgment wherein he was found guilty of contempt for not paying Rs 9,000 crore dues to banks despite repeated directions, although he had transferred $40 million to his children.

The SBI-led consortium had earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging that Vijay Mallya, who evaded more than Rs 9,000 crore in loans to state-owned banks and eloped to London, had transferred $ 40 million in the name of his children, a violation of court orders.