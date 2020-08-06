Woman attacked by mad man at husbands home, Father-in law critical

Delhi ( Gurgaon): A mad young man reached the in-laws of a woman and injured her badly by stabbing her with a knife. The father-in-law who came to her rescue was also stabbed and injured by the young man. The youth on his attempt to escape fell down from the third floor and was nabbed by the police. The critically injured woman and her father-in-law were rushed to the hospital. Sector-14 police station in-charge Inspector Jasvir informed that a case has been registered against the accused under various sections and investigation has been started. The incident prima-facae rounds-up as the act of a rejected lover.

The woman was married to a man, who lives in Rajiv Nagar Gali No-6 Gurgaon, in February. On the day of Rakhi, he took his wife back to Gurgaon from her home. He was sitting in the home with his family when a young man entered the home. He said that he had come from Delhi and wanted to talk to his wife.

When the family asked the reason, the daughter-in-law came out. The young man took out a knife in his pocket and hit the head and neck of the woman. The father-in-law also came to the rescue and injured the accused and climbed onto the roof. During the escape, the accused climbed onto the roof of the neighbor’s house and fell down from there and fainted. Hearing the noise, people gathered around and informed the police. The police has arrested the accused after admission to the hospital. On the other hand, the father-in-law is currently out of danger zone.

At the same time, the girl was taken to the Delhi Safdarjung Hospital, where her condition is said to be out of danger. The accused has been identified as Swami Vivek Kumar, a resident of Delhi Kondli. Police interrogation has revealed unilateral love. ASI Trilokchand told that in 2018, the accused fell in love with the girl while studying together in college.