Air India Express Crash IX 1344 Live Updates: Evacuation from crash site completed, says Kerala CM

An Air India Express Vande Bharat flight with 191 passengers from Dubai and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing.

Rescue operations have now concluded. 16 people, including 2 pilots and 14 passengers, have died in the crash. Over 125 people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals,the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, a statement by DGCA said.The passengers include 174 were adults, 10 children, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the flight had landed in second attempt after aborting the first. An urgent meeting called by Civil Aviation Ministry is underway at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan. DGCA Director-General & officials of the ministry, Airport Authority of India & Air India Express are in the meeting.