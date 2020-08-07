Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : Over 50 Muslim families embrace Hinduism

Barmer: Fifty Muslim families living in Motisara village of Payala Kalla Panchayat Samiti of Barmer city converted to Hinduism on Wednesday on the occasion of the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The elders of the families who have adopted Hinduism believe that their ancestors were Hindus. The families asserted that they voluntarily embraced Hinduism without any pressure after gaining historical knowledge about their ancestry.

Those who converted to Hinduism said that during the time of the Mughals, Muslims had forcefully converted their ancestors to Islam.

“But we belong to Hinduism. That is why Muslims keep distance from us. After getting the information of history we saw that we are Hindus and we should go back to Hinduism. Our customs are related to the entire Hindu religion,” one of the family members said.

“After this the whole family expressed a desire to revive Hinduism,” he added.

Vedic rituals were performed at the village and all 250 members of the 50 families converted to Hinduism by wearing the sacred thread.

According to the village elders, all the families belong to the Kanchan Dhadhi caste. They were following Hindu customs for the past several years. They celebrate Hindu festivals every year at their residences.