Breaking News: Massive landslide in Munnar,people trapped under the debris

Initial reports said four bodies have been recovered from the site and 10 people saved. At least 80 people were reportedly staying in the area, local authorities said.

Eighty people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The incident happened at the Pettimudi Division of Kannan Devan tea estate at Neymakkadu in Idukki.It is suspected that the landslide fell above the settlement.This is the area where the plantation workers live. It is difficult to get information due to lack of electricity .

The landslide occurred at around 4am on Friday .A few who escaped the landslip informed us about the incident, Devikulam panchayat president said.

Rescue operations are difficultas the rescue workers could not reach Rajamalai due to the landslide.; Minister MM Mani said