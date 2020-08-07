Coronavirus : BJP MLA tests positive for COVID19

Assam : BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the eighth legislator to get infected by the novel coronavirus in the state. Cachar District Health department official Suman Choudhury said that Shome tested positive and has been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The Health officials have tested the family members of the Udharbond MLA and already started contact tracing of him, Choudhury added. He also said that former Chairman of Silchar Municipal Board Niharendra Narayan Tagore has tested positive in rapid antigen test and was admitted at SMCH.