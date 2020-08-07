Coronavirus : High demand for India flights as UAE visa amnesty deadline nears

UAE : There is an overwhelming demand for Phase-5 air tickets of the UAE-India Vande Bharat Mission.

Majority of the people are targeting flights before August 10 – the deadline for expired visit or tourist visa holders to exit the country without paying fine.

Since July 16, when the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced the amnesty date, the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) Abu Dhabi, where Arabian Travel Agency, the general sales agent of Air India Express is temporarily operating, burst at the seams with 450-500 people seeking tickets. And taking a cue, the schedule of Phase-5 flights was released by Indian authorities.

The surge in the number of people continued during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

With rising requests for flights, Air India and Air India Express added services to their schedule. Abu Dhabi-Mangalore was extended to Kozhikode, and services added to Hyderabad, Kannur and Bengaluru.