Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 239 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 354 recoveries.One death was also reported.

More than 50,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out over the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, a new Covid-19 testing area has been set up in Sharjah to screen residents for free.

The centre will continue to provide free tests every day from 1pm to 9pm until Saturday. The team combed through neighbourhoods to offer the free screenings. For each residential area, the process was carried out for 10 days, testing 200 people per day. Two days before the schedule, residents received a message from the police, explaining where and when they can go to get screened. Other emirates, such as Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, rolled out similar mass testing initiatives.