Coronavirus LIVE: India records 62,538 cases in a day; tally hits 2 million!!!

India on Thursday recorded its worst-ever spike of 62,538 case in a single day. With this, India’s tally of total cases has crossed the 2-million mark to now stand at 2,027,074. The death toll has soared to 41,627. Maharashtra has recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 coronavirus cases. Its tally now stands at 4,79,779. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is inching closer to the 200,000 mark; it has added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row.