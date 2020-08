A nine-year-old girl, who has tested COVID-19 positive, was allegedly molested by a sweeper at a private hospital in Raipur on Thursday, a police official said. The incident took place in the morning at the hospital that was designated as a COVID-19 treatment centre, under Khamtarai police station area, he said.

The accused, identified as Kanhaiyalal Nishad (45), was later arrested, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Yadav told PTI.