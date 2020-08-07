Country to launch mass coronavirus vaccination from October

A mass coronavirus vaccination will be launched all over Russia from October. The Russian government has claimed that it has become the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said members of ôrisk groups, such as medical workers, may be offered the vaccine this month. The vaccination will be free of charge and health workers and teachers would be first in line to get vaccinated.

“We plan wider vaccination for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually. We plan that the coronavirus vaccination campaign will be totally covered from the budget. Accordingly, the vaccination scheme is known to all. It will be planned,” the Minister told TASS News Agency .

Russia has began the human trial of coronavirus vaccine 2 months ago. As per Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the effort, a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute in Moscow may be approved in day.