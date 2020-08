1192 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in New Delhi in the last 24 hours.Thus the total cases of confirmed cases in Delhi has rised to 142,723. In the last 24 hours, 1108 people were recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and 23 deaths were also reported.

The death toll has reached at 4082. The total number of recoveries in the national capital stood at 128,000. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the national capital is 10 409.